World Athletics launches the world’s first 3D virtual sports museum

World Athletics has today announced the launch of a 3D virtual museum of athletics, bringing a new level of innovation and creative technologies to the world of sport.

Known as MOWA, the Museum of World Athletics™ is the first sports museum to be established solely in the digital world.

It offers visitors an interactive journey through the history of athletics and the sport’s flagship World Athletics Championships, highlighting many of the legends of the sport.

The museum gives visitors a unique online experience, highlighting key athletics champions from each continent, and celebrating each edition of the World Athletics Championships, through realistic interactive content, including items donated by the athletes which help to tell the story of the sport.

Among the exhibits are items owned by many of the greatest athletes in history, including Paavo Nurmi, Jesse Owens, Fanny Blankers-Koen, Irena Szewinska, Carl Lewis, Marie-Jose Perec, Jan Zelezny, Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said MOWA was the perfect platform to showcase the extensive heritage of athletics, a foundation sport and the No.1 Olympic sport.

“We are delighted to be the first international sport federation to bring a 3D virtual sports museum to a global audience,” Coe said. “Through MOWA, sport and museums fans from around the world will, without the geographical limitations of a physical location, be able to discover the fascinating history of athletics, and the amazing achievements of our athletes. It is particularly exciting to launch this project at a time when the pandemic has limited the ability of fans to attend sporting events or visit museums in person.

“Athletics is the most accessible and diverse sport in the world and we were keen for the museum to reflect that by making the platform accessible to everyone, no matter where you are and what device you use.”



