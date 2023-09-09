UPDATED: World leaders offer condolences after Moroccan earthquake

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following are reactions from foreign governments to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, INAUGURATING A G20 SUMMIT IN NEW DELHI

“We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance.”

De tout cœur avec le peuple marocain face au terrible tremblement de terre qui a emporté des centaines de vies cette nuit.



Mes pensées vont aux familles des victimes, aux blessés à qui je souhaite un rétablissement rapide, et aux premiers secours qui font un travail admirable. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 9, 2023

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy Saturday for the victims of an earthquake in Morocco which killed more than 800 people, adding the United States was “ready to provide any necessary assistance”.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco,” he said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship.”

Devastating news out of Morocco, after an earthquake killed hundreds of people and left many more homeless.



My thoughts are with all the victims and their loved ones and all the people of Morocco during this difficult and tragic moment. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) September 9, 2023

SPAIN’S ACTING PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake … Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families.”

Toda mi solidaridad y apoyo al pueblo de Marruecos ante el terrible terremoto registrado esta madrugada.



España está con las víctimas de esta tragedia y sus familias. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 9, 2023

The moment of powerful earthquake hits Morocco, killing at least 296 and injuring over 150 near Marrakesh. #MoroccoEarthquake pic.twitter.com/5pYN8EmEhL — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 9, 2023

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences Saturday to the “friendly people” of Morocco after an earthquake struck, killing over 600 people overnight.

“In Russia, we share the pain and the mourning of the friendly Moroccan people,” Putin said in message to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, offering his “sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake”.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country “stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time.”

Our deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake in the Marrakech region. I wish those injured a fast recovery. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2023

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER CATHERINE COLONNA

“Solidarity with Morocco and our friends, the Moroccan people after the night’s terrible quake. Compassionate thoughts for the victims and their families and admiration for the work of rescue crews who relentlessly help the injured.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN

“We stand by our Moroccan brothers and sisters with all our resources on this difficult day,” Erdogan said in a post on social media.

Dost ve kardeş Fas’ta meydana gelen deprem felaketinden etkilenen tüm Fas halkına geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum. Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum. Bu zor gününde tüm imkânlarımızla Faslı kardeşlerimizin yanındayız. 🇹🇷🇲🇦 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) September 9, 2023

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK

“Awful images are reaching us from Morocco. Together with the people of Morocco, we mourn the victims of the terrible earthquake. Our thoughts are with them and all those who are searching for those buried in these hours and fighting for the lives of the many injured.”

TAIWAN

Taiwan’s fire department says it has put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco who can go the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

