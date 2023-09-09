UPDATED: World leaders offer condolences after Moroccan earthquake

Following are reactions from foreign governments to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.
INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, INAUGURATING A G20 SUMMIT IN NEW DELHI
“We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance.”
US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy Saturday for the victims of an earthquake in Morocco which killed more than 800 people, adding the United States was “ready to provide any necessary assistance”.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco,” he said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship.”
SPAIN’S ACTING PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ
“All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake … Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families.”
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences Saturday to the “friendly people” of Morocco after an earthquake struck, killing over 600 people overnight.
“In Russia, we share the pain and the mourning of the friendly Moroccan people,” Putin said in message to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, offering his “sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake”.
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country “stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time.”
FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER CATHERINE COLONNA
“Solidarity with Morocco and our friends, the Moroccan people after the night’s terrible quake. Compassionate thoughts for the victims and their families and admiration for the work of rescue crews who relentlessly help the injured.”
TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN
“We stand by our Moroccan brothers and sisters with all our resources on this difficult day,” Erdogan said in a post on social media.
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK
“Awful images are reaching us from Morocco. Together with the people of Morocco, we mourn the victims of the terrible earthquake. Our thoughts are with them and all those who are searching for those buried in these hours and fighting for the lives of the many injured.”
TAIWAN
Taiwan’s fire department says it has put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco who can go the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.