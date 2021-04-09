World reacts to death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Here are reactions from major public figures in Britain.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

“We remember the Duke … above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, has strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY

“I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service.”

“On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.”

UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

“The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.”

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.”

“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.”

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON

“I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of

@scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

See also: UPDATED: The Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, Has Died

Photo: A picture dated 16 October 2014 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, (R) walking among ceramic red poppies planted in memory of the British and Commonwealth dead from WWI in the moat at the Tower of London, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Like this: Like Loading...