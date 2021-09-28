WTO chief says trade must do more to address ‘devastating’ vaccine inequity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 4% in Africa was “devastating”, saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.

I wish to thank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the honour of addressing this important event. The WTO Public Forum is a unique opportunity to hear a broad range of global voices on trade, development and human progress.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said that “delaying vaccines in low-income countries and regions like Africa cannot be the way forward. The stakes are simply too high. Ending vaccine inequality must be seen as a global public good and development priority for all”.

via Reuters