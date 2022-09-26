Xbox and Minecraft: Education Edition partner with BBC Earth to create Frozen Planet II worlds

Reading Time: 3 minutes

To celebrate the acclaimed nature programme, Frozen Planet II, Minecraft Education has partnered with BBC Earth to bring the icy splendour of the landmark show to Minecraft: Education Edition.

Through five all-new free worlds, Minecraft players will be able to meet and learn about animals and landscapes featured in BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s iconic series.

As the best-selling game of all time, Minecraft reaches millions of players all over the world, and its Education Edition – available in 29 languages – helps students learn about a variety of subjects via the magic of creative gameplay. With the Frozen Planet II content, teachers can access lesson plans designed to inform and inspire students about our frozen worlds, allowing them to explore the effects of climate change as part of their curriculum.

The first of five free Frozen Planet II worlds is available to download from 21st September 2022, via the Minecraft Marketplace for all Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players and for all users of Minecraft: Education Edition. The worlds will allow players to experience life through the unique perspectives of animals like a chinstrap penguin, Lapland bumblebee, and polar bear, and what it’s like to work as a natural history filmmaker researcher, documenting animal behaviour and environmental research.

“One of the great things about the natural world is its power to engage and enthral viewers young and old,” said Elizabeth White, series producer, Frozen Planet II. “We are delighted to partner with Minecraft on this range of educational computer games which will enable children to interact with stories inspired by the series through gameplay, and learn more about the challenges of these habitats through the additional lesson content.”

“We’re excited to partner with BBC Studios in this unique venture – we’re bringing a whole new perspective to Minecraft and, collaborating with the great minds behind Frozen Planet II, a truly authentic experience of some of the most fascinating and important areas of our world,” adds Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education.

“It’s never been more crucial to educate players everywhere about the effects of climate change and inspire a new generation of young people around sustainability. We believe it’s our responsibility to do so, and this partnership is the next big step in that direction.”

The first of five free Frozen Planet II worlds are available to download from 21st September 2022. Frozen Planet II is showing now on BBC One and is available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

