Young people highlight migration, rule of law and environment in EU debate

A survey by the National Youth Council found that EU youths would like to see stronger rule of law mechanisms, solidarity within migration crises and unanimity in future climate change laws.

They also said they would like to keep freedom of movement and stronger EU funds.

The results were announced during a debate organised by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta, the EC Representation in Malta, and Meusac.

It was held in the run-up to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s address next week. The address, known as the State of the EU speech, gives the Commission the chance to lay out its working plan and priorities for the year ahead. MEPs then debate these priorities, giving opinions and direction at an early stage of upcoming EU action.

The first panel discussed a future European Union. MEPs Miriam Dalli and Josianne Cutajar joined the panel, as well as The National Youth Council’s Nigel Caruana, JEF Malta’s Chantelle Sammut and the European Studies Organisation’s Bernice Theresa Bonello.

Dalli and Cutajar both emphasised highlighting the voice of young people. Dalli said she wanted to see Covid-19 as an opportunity to move towards a more sustainable economy. Cutajar said that she wanted to see the EU be less bureaucratic, less formal and less negative.

The second panel discussed the challenges the EU is about to face with Romanian MEP Dragoș Pîslaru, and Roderick Pace and Dr Mark Harwood of the Institute for European Studies.

The final panel discussed the kind of Europe the citizens want. This panel was attended by MEP Roberta Metsola, Aditus’ Neil Falzon, SOS Malta’s Claudia Taylor East, and MaltaTogether founder Mark Weingard.

