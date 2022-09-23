Young people see education system as inadequate / Malta News Briefing – Friday 23 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Young people see education system as inadequate

Young persons have given a very negative assessment of the Maltese educational system. In a survey carried out by Freehour, an app popular with the younger generation, almost 82% of over 2,000 respondents said that the educational system has failed to prepare them for stress management while 74.3% felt the educational system has failed to prepare them for entrepreneurship. “Youths do not regard the local education system as one that is suited to individual or personal needs. In contrast, overall respondents considered their home environment to be adequate when it comes to instructing youths about managing finances, preparedness for employment, relationships, politics, and society,” FreeHour said in a statement. (Times of Malta / Freehour)

Journalists want reforms concerning the press to be open for consultation

Over 100 journalists, academics and activists have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting that reforms on journalism and freedom of expression that have been drafted in secret should at least be opened to an effective public consultation before they are presented as a fait accompli to Parliament. The reforms have been drafted in the wake of the damning findings of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which found that the state must shoulder responsibility for her death. “We do not understand how freedom of expression can be safeguarded by laws that are drafted in secret”, the journalists argued in their letter. (The Malta Independent)

4.7m tourists needed to fill up all hotel beds

A study by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association shows that Malta will need to bring in 4.7 million tourists to cater for planned increase of hotels. This is almost double the 2.8 million tourists Malta received before the Covid-19 pandemic. The study, carried out by Deloitte, argues that the drastic increase can negatively affect the quality of life for Maltese residents further. On the contrary, should these numbers not be achieved, there will be financial and economic repercussions. (Maltatoday)

