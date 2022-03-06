UPDATED: Zelenskyy makes plea to Russian people to stop the war – ‘It’s not too late’, praises will to resist of Ukrainian people

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) –

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been giving one of his video updates – this time making a plea to the Russian people.

He said it is “not too late” for Russian nationals to try to help stop this war.

“This is the time that we can overcome evil, when it’s not too late. You can only lose your job… don’t miss your opportunity.

“Russian nationals, this is a fight not just for peace in Ukraine, this is the fight for our freedom.

“If you stay silent now, then in the future only your poverty will speak on your behalf. Don’t be silent.”

He said Ukraine had captured members of the Russian military, and talked about the evidence they had provided.

“Hundreds of Russian soldiers and pilots who were dropping bombs on our cities, we heard their evidence, we saw documents, evidence such as maps.

“This is not some improvised war, it is a deliberate, determined intention. They planned this war.”

He stressed the Geneva Convention was being followed with these prisoners of war.

In a rallying cry, he said: “We are fighting for our today, we are fighting for our border, we are fighting for our freedom – to not become slaves.”

Some reports suggest Russian military may be staging a fake pro-Russian for TV protest to “greet” troops in occupied Kherson. But this, a pro-Ukrainian protest in occupied, militarised Melitopol, does not appear to be fake. “One. United. Free Ukraine,” the crowds are shouting pic.twitter.com/HFzjB7XVxw — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) March 4, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

“Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime,” he said in a televised address.

Earlier, in an address to Ukrainians on Sunday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the many forms of resistance people have chosen to oppose the Russian invasion and called his country “a superpower of spirit.”

The country, he said, was performing at “the maximum of possibilities,” with soldiers fighting but also ordinary people defending towns, hospitals and fire departments. He encouraged residents of occupied areas to protest, if possible.

Ten days into the war, he said, Ukraine had united with “millions of people, which became one whole.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that he made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers yesterday for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military.

Amazing footage from Melitopol of Ukrainians stopping the onward advance of a Russian convoy and chanting “Occupants!” and “Murderers!” The jittery Russians are firing into the air pic.twitter.com/j3jypGJdgz — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 1, 2022

Zelenskiy opened the private video call with US lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive. “President Zelenskiy made a desperate plea,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

He said Zelenskiy wants the US to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies. “I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer,” Schumer said.

The US is considering sending American-made F-16s as backfill to former Soviet bloc countries in Eastern Europe that are now members of NATO. They, in turn, would send Ukraine their own Soviet-era MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.

A photo issued by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of a destroyed Russian tank.

