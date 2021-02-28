100 persons rescued off Libya’s coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan naval authorities have confirmed the rescue of 100 illegal immigrants off the coasts of Zuwara and Zawiya on Saturday.

Libya Observer reports that Libyan Coast Guard and the Port Security Agency set off to look for the stranded migrants after receiving a distress call from the main operations room.

The migrants who were of African nationalities received humanitarian aid before they were handed over to the Anti-Immigration Authority, according to the Libyan Navy Chief of Staff.

It is noteworthy that the number of illegal immigrants who were rescued from the sea and returned to Libya reached 1315 between 16 and 22 February. The total number of migrants remaining in Libya is 500 thousand, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

