115,000 Ukrainians arrive in Poland – More than 43,000 entered Romania since Russian invasion

Reuters/DPA – Some 115,000 people seeking refuge from Russia’s war on Ukraine have reached Poland, the government said on Saturday, as countries in eastern Europe prepared to welcome people fleeing Moscow’s attacks.

More than 43,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the three days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Sunday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Thousands of them have already exited the country on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.

Photo Ukrainian refugees in the town of Maroz near Olsztyn, Poland, 26 February 2022. The first group of refugees from Ukraine in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship came to the center of the Military Property Agency Rewita in Maroz, Poland 26 February 2022. The center can accommodate 200 people. The first group consists of 45 people. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WASZCZUK