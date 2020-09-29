21 year old student arrested in connection with murder of Italian referee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

21 year old nursing student Antonio de Marco has been arrested in conjunction with the recent cold-blooded murder of referee Daniele De Santis and his partner Eleonora in their home in Lecce. As soon as news of the arrest made the rounds, a number of people, including friends of the murdered couple gathered outside the city police headquarters as they clamoured for justice The couple’s funeral ceremony had just been held yesterday afternoon.

De Marco, who declared himself not guilty of the accusations, lived with the couple until last month. In a press conference, the local prosecutor said that that there is no doubt that this was a “strongly premeditated murder”, with the killer planning to give a lesson to all the community, describing this as a rare crime of this sort. Even worse, some tools which were found on the alleged murderer appeared to indicate that he had planned to torture the victims prior to ending their lives.

Police officials said that the arrest was possible through the efforts of different channels, telephone interceptions, biological examinations of material taken from the murder scene and the images from cameras situated in the area.

Among the evidence collected on site, police found pieces of paper which the murderer had dropped and which allegedly indicated the location of videocameras in the area, thereby confirming the premeditated act.

