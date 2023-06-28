3.7 earthquake rattles Siena

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled the Italian province of Siena on Wednesday afternoon.

The epicentre, according to Ingv data, was recorded 4 kilometres northeast of Poggibonsi, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The tremor, recorded at 12.19, was also clearly felt in Florence.

Some plaster of the Baptistery of the Cathedral of Siena fell down following the quake and investigations are underway to establish any damage also inside the Cathedral, which was evacuated.

As a precaution, some streets in the historic centre have been closed to cars and pedestrians.

The shock was felt by the population of Valdelsa and people poured into the street. The shock was also felt in the city of the Palio.

Last February, Siena was at the center of an earthquake swarm that lasted for days. Following the shock, the Municipality of the City of the Palio decided to evacuate, “as a precaution and to avoid any critical issues” the Torre del Mangia which overlooks Piazza del Campo and the Civic and Water Museums. It has also been decided that all municipal museums will remain closed today and tomorrow.

Via ANSA

