’30 years of blah blah blah’: Thunberg questions Italy climate talks

Greta Thunberg and fellow youth campaigners struck a sceptical tone for this week’s climate talks in Italy, saying much has been promised but little done to tackle global warming in almost three decades since the landmark Earth Summit.

Fears that climate change is worsening grew after a U.N. report in August warned the situation was dangerously close to spiralling out of control, with the world certain to face further disruptions for generations to come.

“Thirty years of blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg told the opening session of a Youth4Climate event on Tuesday.

Thousands of young activists have converged on Milan this week with some 400, from about 190 countries, due to engage with policymakers to hammer out proposals for possible solutions.

“So-called leaders have cherry picked young people to meetings like this to pretend they are listening to us, but they are not listening,” Thunberg said.

“There is no planet B … Change is not only possible but necessary, but not if we go on like we have until today.”

via Reuters