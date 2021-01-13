30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The MEDIA strand of the EU programme Creative Europe, designed to support European film and audiovisual industries, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. To mark this, the European Commission is launching a campaign to celebrate the 30 years of support, as well as the launch of the new MEDIA programme of Creative Europe, running from 2021 to 2027.

Since 1991, Creative Europe MEDIA has invested over €2.6 billion in the film and audiovisual industries to support the development, promotion and distribution of European works within Europe and beyond. Its long-standing support has strengthened the competitiveness of the sector and has contributed to enriching Europe’s cultural diversity, while at the same time it has promoted audiovisual creations across borders and helped giving recognition to the best of them.

For 2021-2027, the planned budget for the whole Creative Europe programme will be €2.4 billion, an 80% increase compared to the previous period (2014-2020), of which €1.4 billion will be devoted to its MEDIA sub-programme. The latter will keep supporting media projects with a European and international dimension, as well as nurturing talent and promoting the use of new technologies.

Like this: Like Loading...