3,800 migrants cross border from Belarus to Lithuania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 3,800 people were transferred Monday to an immigration detention center in Vydeniai, Lithuania, after crossing the border from Belarus in the last 24 hours, most of them identifying themselves as Iraqis.

The new figures brought the number of irregular migrants in the Baltic country in recent weeks to about 4,000.

Most of the migrants are staying in emergency camps in various locations in the country. In the past days, Lithuania has accused its neighbour of encouraging illegal migration. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “if Belarus continues to encourage human smuggling, Lithuania will raise the issue of additional sanctions against Belarus in Brussels,” he added.

via Reuters, The Baltic Times