Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 4.4 magnitude close to Malta’s shores was registered at 12.39 GMT.

The earthquake was registered by the Maltese Seismic Monitoring and Research Group and is marked to have taken place close to Gozo.

The earthquake struck just north of Gozo at 1:40pm.

This is a developing story

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first