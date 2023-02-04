UPDATE – 4.8 tremor registered close to Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 4.8 Richter scale tremor has been registered on Saturday morning by Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group at the University of Malta.

The tremor was felt at 0704h local time. The location of the tremor was the Central Mediterranean Region, south of Malta, a region which recently was struck by many tremors.

The tremor was reported to be felt by various people, who resorted to social media to share their experience.

The USGS reported that the earthquake had its epicentre 106 km SSW of Żurrieq, Malta (34.895°N 14.218°E) and had a depth of 10km.

This is a developing story.

