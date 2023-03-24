58% would not vote for a party that proposed abortion – survey / Malta News Briefing – Friday 24 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

58% would not vote for a party that proposed abortion – survey

58% of respondents to a Misco survey revealed that they would not vote for a political party that proposes introducing abortion.

Of these, one-third said that they would vote for another party, another one-third said that they would not vote, and another one-third said that they would simply not vote for this party. The survey also questioned respondents’ interpretation of the recent legal changes pushed forward by Government, with an absolute majority of 59 saying that this bill will effectively introduce abortion in Malta. (The Malta Independent)

Farmer dies after incident with plough

An elderly farmer lost his life after suffering grievous foot injuries when he got trapped by a mechanical plough in a field near Mġarr on Thursday. The 69-year-old Mġarr farmer was assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance team before being hospitalised. However, he succumbed to his injuries soon after. (Times of Malta)

PM Abela heads to Brussels for crunch EU summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela is joining other EU leaders for the traditional Spring Summit Brussels at the end of the first quarter. A packed agenda includes speeches by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Vlodoymyr Zelensky who will be addressing the meeting via video conference. The long-term competitiveness of the bloc and irregular migration are also expected to be the subject of intense discussion during this meet-up of leaders. (TVM)

