61 percent of Maltese businesses increased selling prices / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 6 August 2022

Morning Briefing

61% of Maltese businesses increased selling prices: According to a Central Bank of Malta report published yesterday, 61% of Maltese businesses raised their prices in the second quarter of this year. Noting that Maltese businesses continue to be adversely affected by supply-chain disruptions and cost pressures, which have remained elevated in the second quarter of the year, the Central Bank report said most companies were impacted by the war in Ukraine, mostly by higher import prices.

MFSA CEO will step down: Joseph Gavin will be stepping down from chief executive officer at Malta’s financial regulator for health reasons, the authority announced on Friday. Gavin was appointed to the role in July last year on a package reportedly worth €160,000. The Malta Financial Services Authority said Gavin will be stepping down later this year.

Covid-19 update: There were 50 new cases of Covid-19 as the number of active cases now stands at 1,079. No new deaths were reported by the health authorities.