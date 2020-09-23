7,000 trucks could face two-day Brexit delays at Dover

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Daily Telegraph reports that up to 70% of trucks travelling to the European Union might not be ready for new post-Brexit border controls by January, according to a leaked letter from Michael Gove to trade groups.

The Cabinet Secretary warned that in a “reasonable worst-case scenario”, queues of 7,000 port-bound trucks could face two-day delays in Kent.

Officials calculate that up to half of lorries crossing from Dover across the short straits – about 20,000 – might not be border-ready. They “expect sustained disruption to worsen over the first two weeks [of January] as freight demand builds”, the letter said.

The letter added that while a winter spike in Covid-19 might reduce demand for freight, it could also make problems at Dover worse by increasing the number of border staff on sick leave.

Mr Gove said: “The biggest potential cause of disruption are traders not being ready for controls implemented by EU member states on Jan 1, 2021.

Read more via The Daily Telegraph

