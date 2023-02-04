8 migrants found dead on boat including pregnant woman by Italian coastguard vessel in Maltese SAR

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA reports that the Italian coastguard vessel found eight bodies including that of a pregnant woman aboard a migrant boat in Maltese search and rescue (SAR) waters Friday.

The coastguard boat unloaded the bodies at Lampedusa, the stepping stone island for migrants between Italy and north Africa. The big migrant boat had dozens of other North Africans on board. Two other people are reportedly missing from the migrant boat.

A woman passed away and fell into the water and her four-month-old son, who was in her arms, drowned. It had initially been reported that the baby had died while on the boat and the mother had thrown his body into the sea in desperation, but the reconstruction of what happened became clearer investigators after spoke to more of the survivors, with cultural mediators helping overcome some initial misunderstandings.

Furthermore, an man who was reported to have drowned after throwing himself into the sea after the infant actually died after passing out and falling into the sea.

ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first