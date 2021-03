Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that public gatherings will be limited to two people from Wednesday as authorities introduce new measures for public safety. People caught in groups of more than two will be fined €300.

Another story says that Health Minister Chris Fearne asked the newsroom for details after it reported that staff members were offered the vaccine ahead of their respective cohorts. The paper refused to name the middlemen who approached it.

