Abortion bill dominates headlines on day of second reading / Malta News Briefing – Monday 28 November 2022

Morning Briefing

Health should not justify killing the unborn – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna questioned whether one should kill someone because of a threat to one’s health and not to their life, in a reference to a government-proposed bill which would amend Malta’s pro-life approach on matters concerning the beginning of life and allow doctors to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life are at grave risk. “Who am I to deny this being a life? Who am I?” Archbishop Scicluna asked, as he underlined that every child should live “because life is too precious and beautiful”, the Archbishop said on Sunday. The bill is set to go to second reading later today. (Newsbook)

NGOs call for protest against abortion ‘by stealth’

A national protest against the introduction of abortion is being held on Sunday by the Life Network Foundation in collaboration with Doctors for Life and I See Life. The protest will start from in front of Castille Square, Valletta at 3pm. These NGOs referred to the legislative amendments presented by the government to articles 241 and 243 of the Criminal Code, saying that, as proposed, these amendments open the door for the introduction of abortion in Malta. (Times of Malta)

Abela warns against abuse of abortion motion

Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned that whoever abused the legislative amendment allowing the termination of a pregnancy when a woman’s life or health is at risk, will have to face legal proceedings as abortion will remain illegal in Malta. “The amendment will not legalise abortion. It is disappointing that some are trying to justify their opposition to this amendment by twisting facts. They have every right to oppose it, but not to instil fear. Twisting facts is a disservice to the public.” Laws making abortion illegal in Malta will be untouched, he reassured. Abela, speaking on One Radio on Sunday morning, said that the state and society had failed to do enough to safeguard domestic victims of violence, noting that protection orders were not enough if there were not enough human resources to protect those at risk. (Times of Malta)

Grech says that PN led by him was the only pro-life political force in the country

Bernard Grech has urged people to speak out against what he says are attempts by the government to introduce abortion. In an interview on NET TV, Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of reneging on his promise to never introduce abortion in Malta. “Robert Abela wants to introduce abortion and is lying about it. He is unprincipled and only takes decisions in order to boost PL’s majority,” Grech said. (Maltatoday)

