Reading Time: < 1 minute

Abz Love claims he nearly had a romance with Beyonce.

The 41-year-old singer sparked a connection with the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker when his former band 5ive supported her on tour, but their brief flirtation was dashed when her now-husband Jay-Z showed up.

He said: “One of my favourites was Beyonce. I supported her on tour. Every night I was backstage with her hanging out.

“I remember sitting down with her and she was like, ‘You smell good’ and I was like, ‘You smell good too!’ “And a little light just went off in my head, like, hey is this the beginning of something?

“Then Jay-Z walked in and I left. “I was like, ‘This ain’t going nowhere.’ “

And the Boyz on the Block star claimed he was also pursued by the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei.

He said: “I’m this boy from Hackney who’s been around the world. I met the Sultan of Brunei’s daughter, who was hot on me for a little bit, but I was like, ‘Nah, I’m not really feeling it.’

Like this: Like Loading...