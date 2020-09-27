AC Milan makes it two from two as they beat Crotone

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AC Milan made it two wins from two in Serie A as they saw off Crotone 2-0 at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday evening.

The result extends Milan’s unbeaten Serie A run to 14 games and stands them in good stead ahead of the next league encounter with Spezia at San Siro.

Stefano Pioli – who was unable to call upon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Leo Duarte, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Andrea Conti – named Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali in the starting XI for the first time.

Franck Kessie’s penalty put the visitors in front in first-half injury time before a close-range finish by Diaz, who joined Milan on a season-long loan earlier in September, wrapped up the points.

Stefano Pioli’s side were without influential striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swede tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, but they cruised to their second consecutive league win in his absence.

Milan have six points from their opening two games and are yet to concede a goal, while they have also won two Europa League qualifying matches since the season began.

However, there were concerns for the Rossoneri when forward Ante Rebic landed badly on his arm midway through the second half, and the Croatian was immediately replaced as he headed down the tunnel for treatment.

AC Milan’s doctor checks Milan’s forward Ante Rebic (C) injured shoulder during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

Milan are one of three teams to have picked up maximum points from their opening two games, along with Napoli and Hellas Verona, while Crotone are bottom of the table on goal difference after two defeats.

