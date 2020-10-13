Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
AC Milan’s Assistant Coach tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan assistant coach Daniele Bonera has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said this morning.

The defender, who during his playing career was part of Milan and Italy’s defence, is now assistant to coach Stefano Pioli.

Milan said he was swabbed after reporting a fever Monday and tested positive. “Bonera is at home today and in good condition,” the club said. All the other Milan tests came out negative Monday and the squad and staff are being monitored according to government protocols, it said.

Brescia born Bonera played 152 times for Milan between 2006 and 2015 having previously played for Parma. He also played 16 times with the national team.

Source – AC Milan
