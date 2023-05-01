Actor Michael J. Fox says ‘I’m not going to be 80’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Michael J. Fox is candidly speaking out about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Fox, 61, addressed the challenges he faces daily with the incurable disease and said he doesn’t believe he’ll live to be 80 years old.

“My life is set up so … I can pack Parkinson’s along with me if I have to,” Fox said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

“[Parkinson’s] banging on the door… I’m not going to lie, it’s getting hard. It’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher … that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?”

As “The Back to the Future” star suffers from the disease, he reflected on his perspective of mortality.

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s … I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it.… I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.”

Fox continued to reveal how Parkinson’s has deeply impacted his life after a life-altering surgery.

“I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine … it was benign, but it messed up my walking … then, started to break stuff … broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand,” he continued to tell the media outlet.

Fox’s comments come on the heels of his project release of “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” that takes a look down memory lane.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 but didn’t publicly reveal his illness until 1998.

Fox started the Michael J Fox Foundation in 2000, which is geared towards research and improved therapies for those living with the illness.

The foundation has raised more than $1.75bn, according to its website, and it sponsored a recently-published study saying that researchers have found a biomarker for Parkinson’

The actor, who has four children with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, retired in 2020.

Photo: US actor Michael J. Fox (C) attends game three of the first round playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, USA, 21 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Read more via CBS News

