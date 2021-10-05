After talks with both sides, Germany’s kingmakers pause to reflect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s would-be kingmakers will take the next two days to consider how they will proceed with negotiations to form a new coalition to govern Europe’s largest economy, the Green party’s co-leader Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks with the conservatives, Habeck said the Greens and the Free Democrats, who are being courted as joint junior partners by the first-placed Social Democrats and the second-placed conservatives, would now reflect on what they had learned.

“The FDP and we will certainly now evaluate the talks as a whole … we will take time for that today and tomorrow,” Habeck told reporters, referring to both “kingmaker” parties’ talks with their larger suitors.

However, the Greens appeared to hint that a coalition with the social-democrats and the FDP would be the most likely outcome. After a meeting with Merkel’s centre-right party Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, co-leaders of the Greens, admitted that differences with the CDU are substantial. “We had a constructive and fact-based discussion today, with a great degree of seriousness, because it’s clear especially on social policy that our parties are rather far apart.”

via Reuters, Bloomberg