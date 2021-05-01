Update – Aguero fires Man City close to title

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Manchester City moved to the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons as a piece of magic by Sergio Aguero set them on the way to a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were totally dominant but missing a cutting edge until Aguero’s stunning half-volley finish just before the hour mark broke Palace’s resolve at Selhurst Park.

A minute later Ferran Torres’s clinical low shot doubled City’s advantage and they could have racked up a bigger margin of victory as they turned on the style with Raheem Sterling denied by the woodwork and Joao Cancelo also going close.

With four games left City have 80 points, 13 ahead of Manchester United who host Liverpool on Sunday knowing that defeat would seal the title for their neighbours.

Goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck guided Brighton and Hove Albion to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday as Graham Potter’s side took a huge step towards securing their top-flight status.

The hosts made a bright start at the Amex Stadium and were rewarded through a Gross penalty in the 14th minute after Welbeck was brought down by Leeds full back Ezgjan Alioski inside the box.

Having scored their first goal in four league games, Brighton continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and secured all three points through a sublime Welbeck strike from close range in the 79th minute.

With four games remaining, Brighton have provisionally moved up to 14th in the league table on 37 points, 10 clear of the relegation zone. Leeds are ninth on 47.

Photo Sergio Aguero Facebook

Photo Sergio Aguero Facebook

