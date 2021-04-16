Air Malta announces May operating schedule

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Air Malta prepares to shortly announce its increased Summer flying programme, the Airline has announced its May schedule. The Parisian airport of Orly is the latest addition to the airline’s flight schedule which will now increase to 26 weekly flights across 11 destinations.

Commenting on this announcement Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “Following customer demand, we are happy to announce the addition of this second Paris hub to our network in addition to Charles de Gaulle airport. Whilst our current flight schedule still remains significantly less than that operated in Summer 2019, we

are constantly monitoring and adapting our network and schedule to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese Islands and main city airports”.

“We are happy to note the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially in Malta. Such success ugurs well for a restart in tourism and the Airline encourages efforts to speed up this process. Only through such coordinated initiatives can States safely start to relax their travel restrictions and we can see an increased demand for

travel,” added Mr Kinnear.

Air Malta is welcoming efforts to make travel easier, coordinated, and safe for customers. Together with initiatives like the digital green certificate that would allow EU citizens who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19 to travel more freely within the EU, the Airline is confident and encouraged that the road to

recovery will open up. The airline stressed that travel health requirements are the prerogative of the National Health Authorities of the countries from which the Airline operates and that it will continue to abide to all health

requirements as directed. Safety for its customers and crew continues to be Air Malta’s top priority.

Air Malta will be operating with the below schedule from the month of May.

