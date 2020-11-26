Airlines expect to avoid Brexit disruption as transition ends

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Airlines are hopeful that Brexit-related disruption can be avoided, as Britain and the European Union continue negotiations on their future relationship after the Dec. 31 end of the transition period, the sector’s main global body said.
“We see positive trends in terms of an agreement,” said Rafael Schvartzman, vice-president for Europe at the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “In principle we’re not seeing a situation (where) there will be lost connectivity.”
Main Photo: A crew member at Heathrow Airport, London Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER