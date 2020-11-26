Airlines expect to avoid Brexit disruption as transition ends

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Airlines are hopeful that Brexit-related disruption can be avoided, as Britain and the European Union continue negotiations on their future relationship after the Dec. 31 end of the transition period, the sector’s main global body said.

“We see positive trends in terms of an agreement,” said Rafael Schvartzman, vice-president for Europe at the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “In principle we’re not seeing a situation (where) there will be lost connectivity.”

Main Photo: A crew member at Heathrow Airport, London Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

