Aisha Gaddafi removed from the European blacklist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU court has ruled on removing Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, from the European blacklist, as she no longer represents a threat to peace and security in the region.

In its judgment, the Court emphasizes in particular that the applicant has not resided in Libya for years and that her file does not show any participation in Libyan political life.

Photo: A file picture dated 15 April 2011 shows Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

