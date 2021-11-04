Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16

Reading Time: 3 minutes

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) -Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday and advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Goals from Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen in the last 19 minutes maintained the Dutch club’s 100% record after Marco Reus had converted a first-half penalty for the home team, who had to play for an hour with 10 men after Mats Hummels was sent off.

Ajax moved to 12 points at the top of the standings and booked a place in the last-16 with two matches to play. Dortmund share second spot with Sporting Lisbon on six points.

Man City ease past Brugge after slow start

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Brugge to move to within sight of the Champions League knockout rounds although it was not a trouble-free night for Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday.

In the end, goals by Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned a comfortable enough victory to leave City top of Group A with nine points after Paris St Germain could only draw with RB Leipzig.

But there were periods after a John Stones own goal gave Brugge an early equaliser in which City looked uncomfortable.

The Belgians had several decent opportunities before Mahrez headed Pep Guardiola’s side back in front in the 54th minute. Sterling gave City breathing space with a tap-in after 72 minutes and the hosts were able to coast home.

Substitute Jesus gave the scoreline an emphatic look as he added the fourth with the last kick of the game.

Wijnaldum scores first PSG goals in 2-2 draw at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) -Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for his new club Paris St Germain on Wednesday but a stoppage-time penalty for RB Leipzig rescued a 2-2 draw in their Champions League Group A game.

The Dutchman, who had struggled this season after joining from Liverpool, struck in the 21st minute and headed in another goal six minutes before halftime.

Leipzig, eliminated from competition with just one point from four matches, had taken the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the eighth minute and they missed the chance to double it when Andre Silva’s 12th-minute penalty was saved.

Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai did better from the spot in second-half stoppage time, however, to rescue a point for the Germans, semi-finalists in 2020.

The French side, without the injured Lionel Messi, are in second place on eight points, one behind Manchester City. Club Brugge are on four with Leipzig bottom on one.

Sporting steamroller Besiktas in Lisbon

(Reuters) -A double from Pedro Goncalves helped Sporting to a dominant 4-0 Champions League home win over Besiktas on Wednesday.

An injury-hit Besiktas were steamrollered by Sporting who scored their first three goals in a 10-minute spell late in the first half.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Goncalves put in a man-of-the-match display, firing the hosts into a 2-0 lead while Paulinho scored their third from a counter-attack before halftime.

Pablo Sarabia wrapped up the scoring early in the second half.

Portuguese champions Sporting are third in Group C, level on six points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who they face in Lisbon in their next game. They finish their group-stage campaign at Ajax Amsterdam, who top the group with 12 points.

Besiktas are bottom and without a point.

