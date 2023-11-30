Alfa Romeo Tonale chosen as the Italian Police’s new “Pantera”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale in Polizia di Stato livery has arrived on the roads of Italy. A “Pantera” (‘Panther’) with a sporty, eye-catching style, soon to be used by Italian Police Headquarters to keep their local areas under control.





The new Volante police car was symbolically handed over today to the Polizia di Stato in Turin. The event took place at the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, where the attendees included Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, Chief of Police Vittorio Pisani, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, and Managing Director of Stellantis Italia Santo Ficili.





Fitted with a 163-hp 1,500 cc hybrid petrol engine, 7-speed automatic transmission, ballistic and anti-shatter protection and equipped with “Mercurio Extended” technology – to speed up checks during operations, the model will be distributed to the General Prevention and Public Rescue Offices at all Police Headquarters and to the main Police Stations, starting in December.





In total, 850 cars will join the Polizia di Stato fleet in the first half of 2024, under a 2022 Consip tender for law enforcement agencies, won by Stellantis.





The partnership between the Police and Alfa Romeo is therefore renewed, having begun in the 1950s with the 1900 Super TI speciale. It continued in the ’60s and ’70s with the production of the iconic Giulietta 1300 and Giulia super 1600, all the way to the blue-and-white Alfa Romeo 33 police cars that made their way onto Italian roads in the early ’80s, which were replaced over time by the Alfa Romeo 155, 159 and Giulia.



Alfa Romeo has always played a fundamental role for the Italian Police and the image of the Polizia di Stato has also been greatly influenced by their cars from Milan.After the sporadic and mostly official use of cars before WW2, the Alfa Romeo 1900 TI was the first specially equipped car taken on by the Italian Police.

