Algeria has recorded its first two cases of the British variant of the coronavirus, state research centre Pasteur Institute announced.

Two people, a healthcare employee working at a hospital in Algiers and a France-based Algerian retruning home, have tested positive for the variant, it said in a statement.

Main Photo: An Algerian health worker disinfects a bus stop in Algiers, Algeria. EPA-EFE/STR

