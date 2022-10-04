Anna Berezynets: the woman who gave birth to triplets on the first day of war

Reading Time: 10 minutes

On the first day of the war Anna Berezynets from Chernihiv gave birth to triplets

У перший день війни чернігівчанка Анна Березинець народила трійню

Текст: Інна Гончарук-Пліхівська

Фото та відео з особистого архіву Анни Березинець

«Медсестри гріли дітей під своїми куртками, я з чоловіком спала на підлозі, нагорі були чутні вибухи та як їдуть танки. Було дуже страшно, від стресу грудне молоко пропало. Близько тижня ми сиділи в бункері, після чого здоров’я дітей почало погіршуватися».

Таку появу на світ своїх донечок-трійнят чернігівчанка Анна Березинець не могла уявити навіть у найкошмарнішому сні. Трійко крихіток народилося у перший день повномасштабної війни – 24-го лютого 2022-го.

…А ще вчора щасливе подружжя з нетерпінням чекало на поповнення. Вдома готувалися до зустрічі з малюками – закінчили ремонт, придбали нові меблі. Кесарів розтин був запланований на 9-ту ранку 24-го лютого. Та вже о 4.30 ранку Анна отримала повідомлення від брата – почалася війна.

«Я не повірила: яка війна? Нам народжувати треба! Війни бути не повинно. Я почала питати персонал, чи справді це так. Вони також нічого не розуміли, подзвонили чоловікові і попросили прийти раніше. Я вже чула тривогу в його голосі, але не питала про початок війни, вирішила думати про прекрасне, про швидку зустріч з дівчатками», – пригадує Анна.

24- го лютого о 9:35, 9:36, 9:37 на світ з`явилися Емілія, Олівія і Меланія. Дівчатка були зовсім крихітні – 1650 г, 1480 г і 1120 г – і потребували особливого догляду.

Та вже за кілька годин з живими шрамами після операції молода жінка разом із новонародженими по снігу бігла у бомбосховище.

«Надвечір я вже чула звуки сирени, довелося бігти в укриття. Почався якийсь фільм жахів. У сховищі було дуже холодно, ми з чоловіком дуже хвилювалися за дітей, вони такі маленькі. Медичні сестрички гріли малюків під своїми куртками, я з чоловіком спала на підлозі, нагорі було чутно вибухи та як їдуть танки, було дуже страшно. Від стресу грудне молоко у мене пропало».

Перший місяць життя малюків минув під постійними обстрілами, за кількасот метрів від лінії фронту. Їжу готували на вогнищі біля пологового. Те, що новонароджені вижили у спартанських умовах – справжнє диво.

«Я робила суміш, а вона холоне моментально. Брала свічку і підігрівала пляшечку. Щоб покупати малят – і мови не було», – пригадує Анна.

Близько тижня подружжя з крихітками сиділи в бункері. В екстремальних умовах здоров’я малюків почало погіршуватися. Попри страшний ризик, все ж довелося залишити укриття. Лікарі продовжували працювати у пологовому будинку. Одну з трійнят Анни помістили у реанімацію – її стан був важкий.

«Дві донечки були з нами. Ми жили у коридорі на матраці. Мобільного зв’язку, опалення, води, світла – нічого не було, воду і їжу шукали, де могли. Постійні обстріли з літаків не дозволяли нам заплющити очі вночі, вдень літали ракети, міни. Діткам було холодно – у приміщенні було максимум 15 градусів. Гріли їх усіма ковдрами, перевдягали дуже швидко, аби не застудити. Найважче було уночі, коли не було чим світити, щоб погодувати дітей, все робили на дотик. Але дівчатка витримали все, вони молодці!»

Та найстрашніше було чекати: прилетить-не прилетить… І одного дня – 19-го березня – на самісінький поріг пологового будинку прилетіла ворожа міна. Саме у той момент Анна з дітьми була у коридорі, що врятувало їм життя.

«Пролунав вибух, спалах, повилітали вікна і двері. Від жаху у мене оніміли руки-ноги: в мене ж діти, треба їх хапати і тікати», – з жахом згадує жінка.

Після пережитого Анна з чоловіком почали шукати шляхи евакуації в інше місто, одна з донечок все ще потребувала медичної допомоги. Подружжя знайшло волонтерів, які відвезли сім`ю до Києва. Це була найстрашніша подорож у житті жінки: виїзди з міста заміновані, дорога під обстрілом, їхали полями 5 годин.

«Моїй доньці стало гірше, у київській лікарні її відразу перевели у реанімацію. Перша ніч у лікарні була важкою, ми переживали за дочок, молилися Богу, щоб одужали».

Анна з доньками провела у лікарні ще місяць. Вже тут, у звільненому Києві, вони навчилися спокійно засинати, більше не чули вибухів – тільки постійні сирени.

Повертатися додому у Чернігів з немовлятами на руках було страшно, тож , вирішили виїхати до Словаччини. Раніше сюди вже евакуювалася з Чернігова мати Анни зі своїми двома молодшими дітьми. Через обстріли вона так і не змогла добратися до старшої доньки в пологовий у Чернігові. І вперше внучок побачила вже у Словаччині.

«Нам дали житло, допомагали з усім. Велика подяка Словаччині за те, що прихистила від війни. Тут дуже добрі та щирі люди».

21-го вересня багатодітна родина повернулася додому – у Чернігів. Подружжя довго вагалося, та все ж туга за домом взяла гору.

«Ми дуже скучили за домом, рідним містом, Україною. Лячно, звісно, з дітьми на п`ятому поверсі. Але ми впораємося! Так приємно було заїхати до міста: Чернігів, як завжди, прекрасний – яскравий, чистий. Боляче тільки дивитися на шрами після обстрілів, які залишили на будівлях окупанти. Серце плаче, коли розумію, що в когось тепер немає дому, чи ще гірше – хтось загинув під цими руїнами».

Будинок подружжя Березинців уцілів – лише повилітали від вибухових хвиль шибки у під`їздах.

Чоловік Анни Андрій повернувся до роботи. Усі ці 7 місяців він оберігав і допомагав своїй дружині доглядати трійнят.

Батько і брат Анни захищають Україну на фронті.

Ця війна невдовзі закінчиться перемогою України, вірить Анна, а її донечки-трійнята, коли виростуть, продовжать будувати нову, квітучу, незалежну, європейську Україну.

ENGLISH

“Huge explosion, flash, blown out windows and doors … From horror, hands and feet went numb: I have children, I need to grab them and run”

On the first day of the war Anna Berezynets from Chernihiv gave birth to triplets

Text: Inna Honcharuk -Plikhivska

Photo and video from the personal archive of Anna Berezynets



“The nurses warmed the children under their jackets, my husband and I slept on the floor, upstairs explosions and tanks are heard. It was very scary, the breast milk disappeared due to stress. We sat in the bunker for about a week, after which the children’s health began to deteriorate”.

Anna Berezynets could not have imagined such a birth of her triplet daughters even in her wildest dreams. Three babies were born on the first day of a full-scale war – 24th of February 2022.



…And yesterday, the happy couple was impatiently waiting for the replenishment. At home, they were preparing to meet the children – they finished the renovation, bought new furniture. A caesarean operation was scheduled for 9 a.m. on the 24th of February but already at 4:30 in the morning, Anna received a message from her brother – the war had begun.

“I couldn’t believe it: what war? We need to give birth! There shouldn’t be any problems. I started asking the staff if it was true. They also did not understand anything, they called the husband and asked him to come earlier. I already heard the anxiety in his voice, but I didn’t ask about the beginning of the war, I decided to think about the beautiful, about a quick meeting with the girls”, – Anna recalls.

On the 24th February, at 9:35, 9:36 and 9:37 a.m. Emilia, Olivia and Melania were born. The girls were very tiny – 1650g, 1480g and 1120g – and needed special care.

But within a few hours, with living scars after the operation, the young woman ran with her new-born babies through the snow to the bomb shelter.

“In the evening, I already heard the sounds of the siren, I had to run for shelter. A horror movie was playing. It was very cold in the storage room, my husband and I were very worried about the children, they were so small. The nurses warmed the babies under their jackets, my husband and I slept on the floor, explosions and tanks could be heard upstairs, it was very scary. Due to stress, my milk disappeared”.

The first month of the children’s lives passed under constant shelling, a few hundred meters from the front line. Food was cooked on the fireplace near the maternity ward. The fact that new-borns survived in Spartan conditions is a real miracle.

“I made the mixture, and it cooled instantly. I took a candle and heated the bottle. To buy a baby was out of the question”, – Anna recalls.

For about a week, the couple sat in the bunker with their babies. In extreme conditions, the children’s health began to deteriorate. Despite the terrible risk, they still had to leave the shelter. Doctors continued to work in the maternity hospital. One of Anna’s triplets was placed in resuscitation – her condition was serious.

“Two daughters were with us. We lived in the corridor on a mattress. Mobile communication, heating, water, electricity – there was nothing; we looked for water and food wherever we could find them. Constant shelling from airplanes did not allow us to close our eyes at night; rockets and mines flew during the day. The children were cold – it was a maximum of 15 degrees centigrade in the room. They warmed them with all the blankets, changed clothes very quickly so as not to catch a cold. The most difficult was at night, when there was no light to feed the children, everything was done by touch. But the girls withstood everything, they are well!”

But we were scared for the worst: will it arrive – will it not arrive? … And one day on the 19th of March – at the maternity hospital, an enemy missile arrived. It was at that moment that Anna and her children were in the corridor, which saved their lives.

“Huge explosion, flash, blown out windows and doors. From horror, my hands and feet went numb: I have children, I need to grab them and run away”, – the woman remembers with horror.

After the experience, Anna and her husband began to look for ways to evacuate to another city; one of the three babies needed medical attention. The couple found volunteers who took the family to Kyiv. It was the scariest journey in a woman’s life: leaving a city that was mined, the road was under fire, they drove through the fields for five hours.

“My daughter got worse, she was immediately hospitalized in Kyiv, transferred to the intensive care unit. The first night in the hospital was difficult, we were worried about our daughters, we prayed to God for recovery”, – said Anna.

Anna and her daughters spent another month in the hospital. Already here, in liberated Kyiv, they learned to fall asleep peacefully, they no longer heard explosions – only constant sirens.



Returning home to Chernihiv with babies in their arms was scary, so they decided to leave to Slovakia. Previously, Anna’s mother had already evacuated there from Chernihiv with her two younger children. Because of the shelling, she was not able to get to her daughter in the maternity hospital in Chernihiv and saw her granddaughters only for the first time in Slovakia.

“They gave us housing, helped us with everything. I would like to thank Slovakia for sheltering me from the war. They were very kind and sincere people”.

On the 21st of September, the large family returned home in Chernihiv. The couple long hesitated, but home sickness prevailed.

“We really missed home, relatives, city, Ukraine. Scary off course, with children on the fifth floor, but we will manage! So nice to drive into the city: Chernihiv, as always, beautiful – bright, clean. It hurts only to look at the scars after the shelling, which were left on the buildings by the occupiers. My heart cries when I understand that someone has no home now, or worse – someone died under these ruins “.

Thankfully their house survived – only the windows were blown off by the explosive waves.

Anna’s husband Andriy returned to work. All these seven months after the triplets were born, he protected and helped his wife care for their children. Anna’s father and brother are at the front fighting to protect Ukraine.

Anna believes that this war will end shortly with victory for Ukraine and her triplet daughters, when they grow up, will continue to build new, flourishing, independent, European Ukraine.

