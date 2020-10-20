Argentina reaches 1 million coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Argentina has become the fifth country with more than one million coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry and a Reuters tally confirmed on Monday, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone after infections accelerated in recent weeks.
There were 1,002,662 confirmed cases of the virus in the South American country by Monday night, the ministry said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, there were 12,982 new cases reported and 451 deaths, it said.
The latest figures put it alongside the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, all with populations greatly exceeding Argentina’s 45 million people, according to a Reuters tally
https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html.
Argentina is also grappling with low levels of testing. But for those getting tested, more than 60% of recent tests are coming back positive, one of the world’s highest positivity rates.
The explosion in cases has strained hospitals and healthcare works, with intensive care unit beds in the country more than 64% occupied. In some provinces, healthcare systems are on the brink of becoming overwhelmed.
20th October 2020
Updated 1010 - Malta reports 46th Covid-death
A 72-year-old woman died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. She is Malta's 46th victim.
The Health Ministry said the woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital today week and was confirmed positive with the virus two days later. She was kept in hospital, where she died on Tuesday.
She had underlying health conditions, the ministry added.
Updated 0844...
20th October 2020
Argentina has become the fifth country with more than one million coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry and a Reuters tally confirmed on Monday, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone after infections accelerated in recent weeks.
There were 1,002,662 confirmed cases of the virus in the South American country by Monday night, the ministry said in a statement. In the p...
20th October 2020
The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said that Government had delivered a budget which averts the worst effects in the near future being caused by the pandemic. It noted that this excercise was launched in a situation where the environment determining this year’s budget is one which the tourism, hospitality and travel operators were definitely not expecting to experience earlier th...
20th October 2020
Ireland announced some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, shutting non-essential retail, limiting restaurants and pubs to take away service and telling people not to travel more than five kilometres (3 miles) from their home.
Ireland imposed one of Europe's longest lockdowns during the first surge in coronavirus cases and eased restrictions ...
20th October 2020
Bolivia's socialists all but sealed a dramatic election comeback after their centrist rival Carlos Mesa conceded the vote on Monday, with several unofficial vote counts giving the party of ousted leader Evo Morales an unassailable 20 percentage-point lead.
The win, still to be confirmed by the official count, would sweep the party of leftist Morales back into power a y...
20th October 2020
"We are living in extraordinary times and we would have expected extraordinary measures from tonight’s budget", Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said in his reaction to the budget. “These were recycled measures we have heard over the years,” he said, adding that the budget measures are short-term fixes but do not look at long-term effects of the pandemic.
Bernard Grech described Budget 2021 as ...
20th October 2020
Oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on worries a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally is stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to plentiful supply.
"It's clouds of gloom over the oil market again," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.
Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.30 a barrel by 0418 GM...
20th October 2020
The Malta Developers Association (MDA) welcomed the various initiatives announced in the Budget and said it was satisfied that several of its proposals have been taken on board by the government.
The announcements were a step forward so that the property market and other important sectors such as the renewable energy section, all represented by the MDA, continue to contribute towards the sust...
20th October 2020
Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said the US government could authorize emergency use of the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine in December, if the company gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial.
Bancel warned however that should sufficient interim results from the study takes longer to get, government authorization of the vaccine may not occur unti...
20th October 2020
1097 - 1st Crusaders arrive in Antioch during the First Crusade
1603 - Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 killed
1803 - US Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase
1864 - US President Abraham Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving as a national holiday
1935 - Communist forces end their Long March at Yan'an, in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence
1...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related