Russia says Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers to attend Moscow talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed that their foreign ministers will come for talks to Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

With President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

“Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in talks in Moscow. Active preparation is under way,” said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Following a series of telephone discussions with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan and Yerevan and officials in both countries were not available for comment.

The announcement marks the first result in international efforts to try to halt fighting which has killed at least 400 people since it broke out on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan said the city of Ganja had come under fire, deep inside its territory. Ethnic Armenians who control the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh inside Azerbaijan said Stepanakert, its main city, and Shusha had been shelled by Azeri forces.

In a sign of growing alarm in the region, the head of a six-country military alliance led by Russia and including Armenia warned that the group could intervene if Armenian sovereignty were threatened.

