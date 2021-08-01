At least 10 Republicans likely to support infrastructure bill-Senator Collins

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday that she believes more than 10 of her Republican colleagues will ultimately support the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan being finalized by Congress.

Collins made the comment in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told the same program that he expects the final text of the bill to be available on Sunday, allowing the Senate to proceed with consideration as early as Sunday night, with final passage later this week.

Photo Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine (C), Rob Portman of Ohio (2-R), Bill Cassidy of Louisiana (2-L), Mitt Romney of Utah (R) and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (L) announce an agreement on infrastructure following a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 July 2021. Senate negotiators are back at work after talks had stalled earlier this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW