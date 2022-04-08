UPDATED: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian who killed two in Tel Aviv bar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) – A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar was shot to death on Friday by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 people dead and shaken the country.

Just horrific. Scenes of people running for their lives, during terrorist shooting attack on #Dizengoff Street, #TelAviv tonight.pic.twitter.com/9vTPbSYDXv — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 7, 2022

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would broaden its operations against the “wave of terror” and that the attackers and those who send them will pay a “heavy price.”

The officers found the shooter hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker was killed, the agency said.

Shin Bet identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, who was in Israel illegally.

A member of the Israeli emergency teams stands at the scene on Dizengoff street after shooting attacks in central Tel Aviv, Israel, 07 April 2022. At least two Israelis where shot dead at a bar and others wounded by a Palestinian gunman in a shooting attack at a bar in Dizengoff street. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing.

Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets in pursuit.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gerry Doyle