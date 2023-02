Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) – At least 73 migrants were reported missing and presumed dead following a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on Feb. 14, the official account of International Organization for Migration (IOM)in Libya said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Only seven survivors made it back to shore from the boat which was carrying around 80 people, who were reportedly heading to Europe, IOM added.

