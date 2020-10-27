Athletics: Malta’s Road Running League set to return

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s road-running league is set to return this November with four exciting races taking Malta’s elite athlete runners as well several running enthusiasts to four different locations across the Maltese islands.

The League, organised by Athletics Malta, will consist of two races on the 5 kilometre distance followed two others on the 10 kilometre distance at the turn of the year.

The League will kick off on the 14th November on a new, exciting course in the countryside, precisely at L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, while athletes will head south for their second 5k in scenic Maqluba on the 12th December.

The New Year will mean double the distance for Malta’s runners, with a 10k at Ta’ Qali on 10th January, with the competition reaching its climax on 31st January where athletes will head to Gozo for a spectacular finish with the last 10k race at San Lawrenz.

Charlton Debono (Evolve Endurance Club) and Lisa Marie Bezzina (Pembroke Athleta) in the individual competitions and Evolve Endurance Club (Men) and St. Patrick’s (Women) in the teams category will be seeking to defend their titles in the context of an ever-improving field of athletes that will be seeking to leave a mark in this year’s edition.

Athletics Malta will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe event for all involved and will be following directions of the local health authorities as applicable at the time of the specific race. This may included staggered starts for the races to ensure social distancing. Athletes will be expected, until local authorities require so, to wear masks at all times prior to the commencement and following the end of the same events.

Malta’s Road Running League 2020-2021 is being supported by Eurosport and Agius Watches.

MALTA ROAD RUNNING LEAGUE 2020-2021

FULL PROGRAMME

Race Distance Date Location Race 1 5km 14th November 2020 L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa Race 2 5km 12th December 2020 Maqluba Race 3 10km 10th January 2021 Ta’ Qali Race 4 10km 31st January 2021 San Lawrenz – Gozo

