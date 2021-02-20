Aurora Ramazzotti joins Italian show Le Iene

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aurora Ramazzotti has become the latest addition to the team of Le Iene.

The announcement was done by Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker’s daughter on Instagram by dropping clues on her profile.

Just before the first episode of 2021 of the program Le Iene went on air, which aired a few days ago, Aurora presented herself as the new addition at the Mediaset house, wearing the now iconic uniform which was taken from Quentin Tarantino’s film.

Just that particular clothing, consisting of black trousers, jacket and tie with white shirt attached, was the clue that Ramazzotti hinted to her followers on Instagram saying “What do you say, this uniform gives me? Enough to wear it on tv tonight?”, wrote Aurora Ramazzotti accompanied by a video posted on her social media channel in which she transforms like Superman into a ‘one of the Le Iene crew.

