Sept 18 (Reuters) – Australia said on Saturday it regrets France’s decision to recall its ambassador to Canberra over a security deal made with the U.S. and the UK, but it values its relationship with France and will keep engaging with Paris on many other issues.

“We note with regret France’s decision to recall its Ambassador to Australia,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in a statement. “Australia values its relationship with France … We look forward to engaging with France again on our many issues of shared interest, based on shared values.”

Photo Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a joint press conference via audio visual link (AVL) with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (on screen) and US President Joe Biden (unseen) from The Blue Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2021. Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States agreed to the creation of a trilateral security partnership to be known as AUKUS. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS