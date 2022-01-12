Austria’s daily COVID-19 infections reported to have hit record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VIENNA, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday.

Photo – A man wearing a protective mask poses for photographs, with the closed Museum of Art History (KHM Kunsthistorisches Museum) in the background, in Vienna, Austria. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA