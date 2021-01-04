Authorities rule out involvement of others in death of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A coroner in Malaysia has ruled the death of British teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a misadventure that did not involve other people.

The 15-year-old from Balham, southwest London, vanished from a hotel in August 2019.

Rescue teams searched for 10 days before her body was found by a stream just over a mile and a half (2.5km) from where she was last seen at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan.

A screengrab from a video released by the Malaysian Judiciary shows Meabh Quoirin (C-R) and Sebastian Quoirin (C-L), parents of late schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin, attending the verdict for inquest into the death of the Irish-French teenager via live stream, Malaysia, 04 January 2021.. EPA-EFE/Malaysian Judiciary HANDOUT

Reading her verdict to a virtual hearing watched by Nora’s parents, coroner Maimoonah Aid said: “After hearing all the relevant evidence, I rule that there was no one involved in the death of Nora and it is more probable than not that she died by misadventure i.e. she had gone out of the Sora House on her own and subsequently got lost in the abandoned palm oil plantations.”

She said it would be a breach of her duty to speculate on third-party involvement without any evidence.

Police previously told the inquest that there was no evidence of criminal activity, suggesting Nora had climbed out of a window and wandered off, but her mother said she believed someone had taken her.

Maebh Quoirin said her daughter was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development leaving Nora with learning disabilities and struggling with balance and coordination.

Main Photo: A picture of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing, on the wall of Pantai primary school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 06 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

