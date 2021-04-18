Bayern ‘disapprove’ of Flick exit request announcement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bayern Munich are unhappy about coach Hansi Flick’s surprise announcement that he wanted to leave the club at the end of the season, the German champions said on Sunday.

The 56-year-old, who took over in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to six domestic and international titles in the 2019-20 season, said on Saturday he had informed the club of his wish to depart despite having a contract running to 2023.

Flick spoke after a 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg that took Bayern seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with five matches remaining, firmly on track for a record ninth straight league crown.

“Yesterday Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick informed the public of his wish to end his 2023 contract early at the end of the season,” Bayern said in a statement.

The club said Flick had informed them in midweek and the sides had agreed to focus on the remainder of the season so as not to disrupt the team’s concentration.

“Bayern Munich disapprove of the unilateral communication through Hansi Flick. As agreed, talks will continue after the game against Mainz 05 (on April 24).”

“I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season,” Flick said, adding that his future plans were unclear.

But with Joachim Loew stepping down as coach of Germany after the Euro 2020 finals this summer, Flick is emerging as an obvious choice to replace him.

Flick was Loew’s assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

The chance to succeed Loew and take charge of the national team is an “option that anyone would have to consider”, Flick later told broadcaster ARD.

However, he insisted his decision to quit Bayern was “independent of the German FA. I’ve simply decided that for myself.”

