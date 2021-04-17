Bayern Munich coach Flick wants to leave at end of season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday he had told the team and club bosses that he wanted to leave the German champions at the end of the season despite his contract running until 2023.

The former Germany assistant coach, who initially took over on an interim basis in November 2019, led the club to a spectacular winning run that earned them six domestic and international titles in the following months, including the Champions League and the club World Cup crown.

He is the only Bayern coach ever to win six titles in a season and among the world’s most successful given his short spell at the club.

“The situation is I told the team today that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to get out of my contract at the end of the season,” Flick said after his team’s 3-2 victory over VfL Wolfsburg.

The 56-year-old had been at odds with sports director Hasan Salihamdizic in recent months with the coach reportedly wanting a greater say in the club’s transfer policy.

