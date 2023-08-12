Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham on four-year deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German club said on Saturday.

Bayern, who kick off their season later on Saturday in the Super Cup against RB Leipzig, said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

They did not disclose the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around 100 million euros ($109 million). That would be a Bundesliga record, smashing the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.”The fans can look forward to Harry Kane and the new season,” said club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“Harry was at the very top of our wish list. So we went a bit all-in but always within a framework and within financial reason.”Kane, who passed his medical late on Friday, has spent most of his career at Tottenham after joining their academy as an 11-year-old, scoring a club record 280 goals in over 430 appearances in all competitions.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals – 47 behind Alan Shearer.

via Reuters

