Belarus President seeks constitutional changes to restrict opposition leaders from power

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on Tuesday for changes to the constitution that would prevent an opposition movement that rose up against him in mass street protests last year from taking power, the state news agency Belta reported.

President since 1994, Lukashenko has touted constitutional reform as a way out of the political crisis following a disputed election in August 2020. But his opponents have denounced such change as a sham exercise to keep the veteran leader in office.

Backed by Russia, Lukashenko unleashed a violent crackdown to disperse the protests, in which tens of thousands of people were detained. His government portrayed the demonstrators as foreign-backed criminals bent on a violent uprising.

“After last year, we understand that they cannot be allowed to power. Because it is not only we who will be liquidated,” Lukashenko was quoted by Belta as saying.

“Therefore, the new constitution should take into account these nuances,” he said at a meeting with officials.

He did not specify what specific changes were planned to the constitution, but repeated that a referendum on them should take place no later than February.

via Reuters